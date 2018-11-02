Today is Friday November 02, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dallas Chief Fires 2 Police Majors

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2018 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police majors are out of a job following internal affairs investigations, including one who helped shape a promotion exam but also had a test-prep business on the side. A department statement says Police Chief U. Renee Hall fired Maj. LaToya Porter and Maj. Paulette Richardson during hearings Thursday. The department says Porter served as an expert for a sergeant assessment exam but also provided training through her private company. Dallas police previously threw out results from a promotion exam after learning Porter had the company. An investigation also found that she created a conflict of interest when she represented a client, also a candidate for a promotion, in a “civil service matter.” The department reports Richardson accepted gratuity or a gift from subordinate employees.

Dallas Chief Fires 2 Police Majors

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2018 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police majors are out of a job following internal affairs investigations, including one who helped shape a promotion exam but also had a test-prep business on the side. A department statement says Police Chief U. Renee Hall fired Maj. LaToya Porter and Maj. Paulette Richardson during hearings Thursday. The department says Porter served as an expert for a sergeant assessment exam but also provided training through her private company. Dallas police previously threw out results from a promotion exam after learning Porter had the company. An investigation also found that she created a conflict of interest when she represented a client, also a candidate for a promotion, in a “civil service matter.” The department reports Richardson accepted gratuity or a gift from subordinate employees.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement