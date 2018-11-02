iStock/Thinkstock(CAIRO) — At least 10 people were killed in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt on Friday, according to Egypt’s Coptic Church.

The bus was traveling between the Egyptian city of Sohag and the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor, in Minya, both south of Cairo.

A similar attack took place in May 2017, when gunmen fired at a bus carrying Christians to the same monastery, killing at least 26 people.



This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

