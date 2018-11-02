TYLER — Jury duty scheduled for Monday, November 5, in Smith County has been canceled, according to Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett. For additional details, contact the Smith County District Clerk’s Office at 903-590-1660.
Jury Duty in Smith County Canceled on Monday
November 2, 2018 at
12:24 pm
