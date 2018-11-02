Today is Friday November 02, 2018
Jury Duty in Smith County Canceled on Monday

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2018 at 12:24 pm
TYLER — Jury duty scheduled for Monday, November 5, in Smith County has been canceled, according to Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett. For additional details, contact the Smith County District Clerk’s Office at 903-590-1660.

TYLER — Jury duty scheduled for Monday, November 5, in Smith County has been canceled, according to Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett. For additional details, contact the Smith County District Clerk’s Office at 903-590-1660.

