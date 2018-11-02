AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ Senate candidates are seldom heard on the campaign trail referencing the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history, which marks its one-year anniversary on the eve of next week’s election. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz frequently criticizes Democrat Beto O’Rourke as being anti-Second Amendment. O’Rourke argues that Texas should lead national discussions on things like assault weapons bans and universal background checks. But the debate seems more independent of the tragedy than driven by it. On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman with an AR-15 style rifle killed 25 people in a church outside San Antonio. That massacre and another Texas mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston about six months later that left eight students and two teachers dead, are not the race’s top issues.