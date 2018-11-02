Today is Friday November 02, 2018
San Antonio Passes Regulations for Home Rentals Like Airbnb

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2018 at 12:34 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio has approved new rules to regulate local properties that are rented for short-term stays through companies such as Airbnb. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the San Antonio City Council on Thursday passed a package of regulations, including requirements for homeowners to register with the city and pay penalties for skimping on taxes. The new ordinance also limits the density of short-term rentals where owners don’t live. The regulations take effect immediately, but property owners have 90 days to register with the city. Owners will be required to pay a $100 initial fee and a $100 renewal fee every three years. City officials estimate that San Antonio will receive $320,000 in fee-related revenue within four years. Representatives for Airbnb and Austin-based HomeAway support the rules after working with city staff on the proposal.

