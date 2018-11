MARSHALL – A boil water notice issued for Marshall is expected to be rescinded on Saturday. The Public Works Department issued the boil water notice for customers just west of the intersection of Texas and Ida Streets due to a 10-inch water main break. Repairs to the water main have been completed. Water has been restored to customers. A water sample has been taken to a lab and the results should be back on Saturday. It is then that the city will decide if the boil water notice can be lifted.