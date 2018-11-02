OVERTON – A man is in the Rusk County Jail following an assault complaint at an Overton home. Placed in jail under bonds totaling $20,000 was Johnathan William Elkins, 36, of Overton. The Longview News Journal reports a woman complained that Elkins was intoxicated and started hitting her and a 5 year old with eggs. He is also said to have hit her with his knee below her left rib cage. He faces two charges of assault causing bodily injury, one of those out of Gregg County, and a charge of injury to a child. He is also being held on an Upshur County warrant for theft of property.