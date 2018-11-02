JACKSONVILLE – A Cherokee County woman, on Halloween night, was tricked and received a treat at the same time. Chelsea Dillard, who was expecting her second child, was in the bathtub at her home in Rusk when her water broke. Realizing the baby was coming quicker than anticipated, she called an ambulance. She was minutes away from UT Health-Jacksonville when she thought the baby was coming. The ambulance pulled over and paramedic Charles Janak delivered his first baby. Welcome to the world Devinity Dillard, who weighed in at 6.7 pounds and 19 inches long. Mother, baby and paramedic are all doing well.