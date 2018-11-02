Alec Baldwin to be charged with assault after allegedly punching someone in NY
Andrew Burton/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Actor Alec Baldwin is in custody and expected to be charged with assault after punching someone after what officials described as a dispute near his East 10th Street home in New York City's East Village.
No other information surrounding the arrest was immediately available.
A representative for the actor has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.
Baldwin, 60, has faced legal trouble in the Big Apple in the past.
In 2014, after a New York City police officer issued him a summons him for riding his bike the wrong way on a one-way street, Baldwin allegedly said, "I don't have identification.
Just give me the f---ing summons” and “wrap this summons around your head.”
A police source added at the time that Baldwin “got arrogant and loud," which is why he was given his second summons for disorderly conduct.
Baldwin responded in a tweet of his own, naming the officer and declaring, "New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign."
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, whom Baldwin impersonates on "Saturday Night Live," had a few words of encouragement for the actor, when told about the impending charge.
