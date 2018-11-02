MARSHALL – The United States gained 39 new citizens in a ceremony that was conducted Thursday in Marshall. The group was administered the oath of allegiance to the United States in a special naturalization ceremony. Presiding at the ceremony was U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. According to the Longview News Journal, 19 of the new citizens were from Mexico. Others were from 11 other countries, including Cambodia, Canada, Egypt, India, Vietnam, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom. One of the new citizens is Luisa Reyes, a native of Mexico, who now lives in Tyler.