ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A long list of concerns about the voting process has surfaced in the run-up to Tuesday’s election. Outdated equipment, confusion among election workers, polling place closures and efforts in some states to make voting eligibility more rigorous are among the reasons for many of the complaints. Another factor is that early voting across the country has been heavier than during the previous midterm election in 2014. Georgia, Kansas, and Texas are among the states where civil rights groups have been raising concerns about access to the polls or the accuracy of ballots. The election also comes amid heightened concern over potential cyberattacks following Russian efforts in 2016 to target state election networks. Despite that, there have been no indications so far of any significant problems involving election security.