WTXL-TV(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- Three people are dead, including the shooter, after a gunman opened fire on a yoga class in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday evening. The shooting took place at Hot Yoga Tallahassee in the state capital just before 6 p.m. when a man opened fire as a class was taking place at the building, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. In total, six people were shot by the gunman and a seventh victim was injured when he was pistol-whipped. The gunman was deceased when police officers arrived on the scene, just three minutes after the first 911 call, officials said. Scott Paul Beierle, 40, has been identified by Tallahassee police as the shooter. Tallahassee police announced the two victims in the shooting as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21. Both women had ties to Florida State University. Van Vessem was a faculty member at Florida State University College of Medicine and a specialist in internal medicine. Florida State University also said Binkley was a student at the school. Police are investigating a connection between the alleged shooter and the people inside the yoga studio. Two victims remain in the hospital in stable condition, while three have been treated and released, police said. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, was campaigning in Miami with former President Barack Obama earlier in the day Friday. Gillum said he would be returning to the city. "No act of gun violence is acceptable," Gillum wrote on Twitter. Gillum has touted his opposition to the National Rifle Association during his campaign, and favors increased gun-control measures. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Three dead, including shooter, after gunman opens fire on yoga studio in Tallahassee

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2018 at 9:59 am

