Scoreboard roundup — 11/2/18

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2018 at 10:27 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95
Houston 119, Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111
Indiana 107, Chicago 105
N.Y. Knicks 118, Dallas 106
Memphis 110, Utah 100
Toronto 107, Phoenix 98
Golden State 116, Minnesota 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 4, Winnipeg 2
OT Vancouver 7, Colorado 6
OT Arizona 4, Carolina 3

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh 23, (23) Virginia 13

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

