iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95 Houston 119, Brooklyn 111 Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111 Indiana 107, Chicago 105 N.Y. Knicks 118, Dallas 106 Memphis 110, Utah 100 Toronto 107, Phoenix 98 Golden State 116, Minnesota 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Florida 4, Winnipeg 2 OT Vancouver 7, Colorado 6 OT Arizona 4, Carolina 3
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Pittsburgh 23, (23) Virginia 13
