iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95 Houston 119, Brooklyn 111 Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111 Indiana 107, Chicago 105 N.Y. Knicks 118, Dallas 106 Memphis 110, Utah 100 Toronto 107, Phoenix 98 Golden State 116, Minnesota 99 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Florida 4, Winnipeg 2 OT Vancouver 7, Colorado 6 OT Arizona 4, Carolina 3 TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Pittsburgh 23, (23) Virginia 13

Scoreboard roundup — 11/2/18

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2018 at 10:27 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95

Houston 119, Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111

Indiana 107, Chicago 105

N.Y. Knicks 118, Dallas 106

Memphis 110, Utah 100

Toronto 107, Phoenix 98

Golden State 116, Minnesota 99



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida 4, Winnipeg 2

OT Vancouver 7, Colorado 6

OT Arizona 4, Carolina 3



TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh 23, (23) Virginia 13

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back