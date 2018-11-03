LONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a 30-year-old Kilgore man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of using a gun to threaten a woman, according to a report. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News Journal, Kevin Kietrell Richardson was being held on a $7,500 bond Friday in Gregg County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, jail records show. Police arrested Richardson after responding to a call about an armed person on Reel Road near the Rainbow Drive intersection, the report said. The woman told police she and Richardson were arguing when he pulled a black pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the floor, then the air and threatened to come after her and her family if she were to leave. Richardson consented to a search, and police recovered the weapon inside the home, the report said.