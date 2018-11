EMORY — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding whoever’s responsible for stealing a 2015 brown and tan Keystone Premier camper. According to our news partner KETK, the department says the thief or thieves made off with the camper in a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup with running boards. Officials say that truck could also be a Duramax. No other details of the crime were immediately given. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s office at 903-473-3153.