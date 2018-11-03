NEW YORK (AP) – Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter and Waco native Roy Hargrove has died at age 49. Manager Larry Clothier released a statement saying Hargrove died Friday in New York from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo. He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album “Habana.” He then won another in 2002 for “Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall,” featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker. Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.