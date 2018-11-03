iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Actor Alec Baldwin has denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot” following his Friday arrest on an assault and harassment charges in New York.

In a pair of tweets dispatched from his Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, Baldwin said that he realizes “that it has become a sport to tag people w[ith] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” but that “no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after he punched someone during what police officials described as a dispute near his home in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Baldwin is expected to appear in court on Nov. 26.

A representative for the actor had no comment.

Baldwin, 60, has faced legal trouble in the Big Apple in the past.

In 2014, after a New York City police officer issued him a summons him for riding his bike the wrong way on a one-way street, Baldwin allegedly said, “I don’t have identification. Just give me the f—ing summons” and “wrap this summons around your head.”

A police source added at the time that Baldwin “got arrogant and loud,” which is why he was given his second summons for disorderly conduct.

Baldwin responded in a tweet of his own, naming the officer and declaring, “New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, whom Baldwin impersonates on “Saturday Night Live,” had a few words of encouragement for the actor, when told about the impending charge.

“I wish him luck,” he said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.