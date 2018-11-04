Today is Sunday November 04, 2018
Man Gets 30 Years on Sex Trafficking Charges in Tennessee

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2018 at 8:34 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A man convicted of forcing women to engage in prostitution in Tennessee and Texas has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said 41-year-old Antonio Hawkins was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty in July of sex trafficking. Prosecutors said in a statement that Hawkins took three women from New Orleans to Houston “to put the women out on the prostitution track” in April 2016. While in Houston, Hawkins picked up a 15-year-old runaway and forced her into prostitution as well. Hawkins then brought the women to Memphis, where he hit them, pointed a gun at them and fired warning shots to keep them from leaving. Hawkins was convicted of charges including sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

