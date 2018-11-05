Today is Monday November 05, 2018
2 Men Overcome by Carbon Monoxide at Speedway; One Dies

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm
FORT WORTH (AP/Staff) — Authorities say one man has died after he and another man were rushed to hospitals in critical condition after being found suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their converted bus at Texas Motor Speedway. Fort Worth fire spokesman Kyle Clay says firefighters found the men shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. Bystanders had reported the men were ill inside the bus parked in the raceway’s infield. A bystander was giving one of the men CPR when firefighters arrived. Clay says a gas-powered generator inside the vehicle wasn’t properly ventilated. NASCAR’s Texas 500 was running at the speedway Sunday. Clay says both men when they were taken to the infield care center. One was airlifted to a hospital for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber. Their identities haven’t been released.

