Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the world's most notorious drug lord. The charges against Guzman span three decades and involve drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering, not to mention most of the cocaine and heroin used in the United States that was allegedly moved by his Sinaloa cartel through an elaborate series of tunnels. Once the anonymous jury is seated, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York -- where the courthouse has been turned into a fortress -- will outline brutality, bribery and billions in profits. Guzman has pleaded not guilty. His defense team has complained about the sheer volume of evidence against him. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Jury selection set to begin in El Chapo’s trial

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the world's most notorious drug lord.



The charges against Guzman span three decades and involve drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering, not to mention most of the cocaine and heroin used in the United States that was allegedly moved by his Sinaloa cartel through an elaborate series of tunnels.



Once the anonymous jury is seated, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York -- where the courthouse has been turned into a fortress -- will outline brutality, bribery and billions in profits.



Guzman has pleaded not guilty. His defense team has complained about the sheer volume of evidence against him.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back