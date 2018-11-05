Three women arrested for trying to unfurl banner on NY bridge
November 5, 2018 at 8:06 am
November 5, 2018 at
8:06 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Three women were arrested Monday after allegedly carrying a large banner, wrapped in rope, onto the Manhattan Bridge bike path in New York, authorities said.
New York Police Department officers stopped them before the banner was unfurled.
The women -- ages 26, 33 and 37 -- were taken into custody, police said.
Only one word on the banner was exposed: "VOTE."
