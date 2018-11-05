Three women arrested for trying to unfurl banner on NY bridge

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Three women were arrested Monday after allegedly carrying a large banner, wrapped in rope, onto the Manhattan Bridge bike path in New York, authorities said.

New York Police Department officers stopped them before the banner was unfurled.

The women -- ages 26, 33 and 37 -- were taken into custody, police said.

Only one word on the banner was exposed: "VOTE."



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back