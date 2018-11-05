TYLER – Nearly half of the registered voters in Smith County voted early in the general election. For everyone else, the polls will open at 7:00 Tuesday morning in the mid term election. Besides the statewide races, some local races have drawn a lot of attention. Congressman Louie Gohmert is facing two challengers. Independent candidate Neal Kats is going up against state representative Matt Schaefer in the District 6 state house race. For Smith County Judge, incumbent Nathaniel Moran is being faced by Democrat Michael Mast. In Lindale, there is a $32 million school bond proposal on the ballot. These are just a few of the items to be decided. You’ll hear election returns Tuesday night here on KTBB.