HOUSTON (AP) – A jury has convicted the husband of a former sheriff’s deputy for the strangulation death of a man the couple had confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant. Jurors on Monday found Terry Thompson guilty of murder. Prosecutors argued Thompson wanted to kill 24-year-old John Hernandez and kept him in a chokehold after he stopped resisting. Thompson’s attorneys countered that he was only defending himself after being punched. They insisted Thompson kept Hernandez subdued only until he stopped resisting. The incident began after Thompson confronted Hernandez about urinating in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant in Sheldon in May 2017. The trial now moves to its punishment phase before jurors deliberate a sentence. Thompson faces up to life in prison.