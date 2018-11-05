iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A new installation commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I has opened in London.

The installation, “Beyond the Deepening Shadow: The Tower Remembers,” featuring approximately 10,000 torches, each illuminated every evening by over 250 volunteers, is an act of remembrance for the lives lost during the war.

“It is important for us to ensure that those who lived, served, fought and died during this time continue to be remembered, and that the lessons from these conflicts continue to be shared,” Lord Houghton, Constable of Tower of London, said in a statement.

“Beyond the Deepening Shadow” also features a sound installation, inspired by war poet Mary Borden’s work, Sonnets to a Soldier, that includes a choir.

The idea behind the complete installation is to create a space for reflection, Eva Koch-Schulte, creative producer at the Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that commissioned the installation, told ABC News.

“There’s a need out there for shared spaces to enable shared remembrance,” Koch-Schulte said. “For creating a space where grief is okay.”

“That’s what we hope this will be, something that touches people through beauty, that allows people to have a shared experience,” Koch-Schulte said.

The installation will run from Nov. 4 until Armistice Day on Nov. 11.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.