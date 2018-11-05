Barry King/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Mo’Nique is weighing in on Rebel Wilson’s plus-sized error.

Wilson was dragged online after she claimed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was “proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.” She was referring to her upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic — but Mo’Nique is now pointing out that Wilson’s comment is incorrect.

“Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities,” Mo tweeted. “Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best.”

As previously reported, other plus-size actresses such as Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique and Ricki Lake have all started in own romantic comedies.

Wilson then tried to apologize for her comment.

“Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x,” she wrote. “I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together.”



However, many fans claimed that Rebel’s efforts to make amends pretty much fell on deaf ears. The Cut reports that instead of apologizing for her mistake, Wilson’s “response was to block her critics.”

“She’s blocked so many people that they’re now using a hashtag: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe,” the site reports.

Meanwhile, Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra, arrives in theaters Valentine’s Day.

