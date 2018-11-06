TYLER – It’s time for nominations for the 2019 Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence. It honors businesses and charities who demonstrate superior ethics, reliability and trustworthiness. All BBB Accredited Businesses and Accredited Charities who have a physical location within the 19 counties served by BBB Central East Texas are eligible to be nominated and to receive a prestigious BBB Award. Nominations for businesses are due December 31. The East Texas community will select this year’s recipients via online vote. The winners will be recognized at ceremony in March at the Crosswalk Conference Center in Tyler. This year’s winners were Texas Bank and Trust, United Heritage Credit Union, Tender Loving Elderly Care and CASA for Kids of East Texas.

Individuals and business owners can nominate businesses by downloading and completing the nomination form found on bbb.org or by requesting one by calling BBB offices at 903-581-5704. All nomination forms can be sent to awards@easttexas.bbb.org or mailed to PO Box 6652 Tyler, TX 75711.

The BBB East Texas serves nineteen East Texas Counties. They are, Anderson, Bowie, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, Wood.