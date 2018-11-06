Samir Hussein/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday’s Tonight Show that Idris Elba is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018, and unveiled the official magazine cover.

“I’m really, really happy with that, man,” the Thor star, appearing live via satellite from London, told Fallon. “Thank you so much People magazine for making me Sexiest Man in the World…It’s an honor, my mom is gonna be very, very proud, so thank you to you guys.”

The honor came as a surprise to Elba, who tells People, “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'”

“[I] looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today,’” he continues. “But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

The 46-year-old actor joins a list of Hollywood hunks, starting with a 28-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985, to country superstar Blake Shelton in 2017.

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits newsstands on Friday.

