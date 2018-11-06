iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Houston 98, Indiana 94 Orlando 102, Cleveland 100 OT Miami 120, Detroit 115 2OT Chicago 116, N.Y. Knicks 115 Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116 Denver 115, Boston 107 Toronto 124, Utah 111 L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109 Golden State 117, Memphis 101 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1 OT Boston 2, Dallas 1 SO Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 Washington 4, Edmonton 2 Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Tennessee 28, Dallas 14 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

