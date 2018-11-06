Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
Scoreboard roundup — 11/5/18

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 6:11 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) --  Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Houston 98, Indiana 94
Orlando 102, Cleveland 100
OT Miami 120, Detroit 115
2OT Chicago 116, N.Y. Knicks 115
Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116
Denver 115, Boston 107
Toronto 124, Utah 111
L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109
Golden State 117, Memphis 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1
OT Boston 2, Dallas 1
SO Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington 4, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tennessee 28, Dallas 14

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

