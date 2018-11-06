iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as a member of the national governing body.

The move comes in the wake of the sex abuse scandal involving USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison earlier this year.

In a statement Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said the decision was “not a conclusion that we have come to easily.”

“In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that,” Hirshland said.

“In the long-term, it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognized Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organization or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come. We are prepared to identify and help build such an organization,” she added.

