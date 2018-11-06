Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
Arkansas’ First Miss America Dies in Texas

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 12:36 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The first Miss America to come from Arkansas, Donna Axum Whitworth, has died in Texas. Whitworth’s husband, Brian Whitworth, says she died Sunday at a hospital in Fort Worth. She was 76. A cause of death was not released. Brian Whitworth says his wife suffered a variety of illnesses, but was well enough to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, less than two weeks ago where she visited friends and attended a University of Arkansas football game. Donna Axum Whitworth was born in El Dorado and was crowned Miss America in 1964. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday in Fayetteville.

