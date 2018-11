GILMER – A Gilmer man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a habitual offender. Sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison was Randy Lee Rodenberg, 36. He was arrested back in April after sheriff’s deputies found him growing marijuana at his residence. They also found two rifles and 13 boxes of .22 caliber cartridges. Rodenberg entered a guilty plea prior to a jury being selected for his trial.