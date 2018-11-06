Courtesy People magazine(NEW YORK) — By now, you’ve no doubt heard that Idris Elba is People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive. But the mag’s full Sexiest Men issue, on stands Friday, also highlights some other very attractive male stars.

Bradley Cooper, who held the title in 2011, made the list as Sexiest Triple Threat, thanks to directing, starring and singing in A Star Is Born. Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman was named Sexiest Superhero and Chris Pine was dubbed Sexiest Dreamboat.

There were also some newcomers on the list, including Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding as Sexiest Prince Charming and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout star Noah Centineo as Sexiest Rising Star.

Other sexy guys of note include Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Grant, Prince Harry, Paul Rudd, Ethan Hawke, Christian Slater, Jimmy Kimmel and Eddie Redmayne.

And among the reader polls, Michael B. Jordan was voted Sexiest Michael, Chris Hemsworth was Sexiest Chris, Ryan Reynolds was Sexiest Ryan, and Outlander’s Sam Heughan was Sexiest Sam.

