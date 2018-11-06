TYLER – Tyler schools will be getting some new principals on Wednesday. TISD and the Tyler Area Business Education Council is hosting it’s 5th annual Principal for a Day event. Local business and civic leaders will serve as guest principals for the day. The guest principals will get a behind-the-scenes look at the local school system. They will shadow the principal, meet with students and faculty, attend student assemblies, and take part in other activities that make up the school day. They will all meet for lunch at the district’s Career and Technology Center where the district’s culinary arts students will cater and serve the meal.