NYC subway terror bombing suspect found guilty

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A Bangladeshi immigrant charged with detonating a homemade pipe bomb in a passageway between subway stations in New York City was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.



Akayed Ullah was convicted of detonating and attempting to detonate a bomb in a subway station near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017.



