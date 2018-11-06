Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
NYC subway terror bombing suspect found guilty

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A Bangladeshi immigrant charged with detonating a homemade pipe bomb in a passageway between subway stations in New York City was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.

Akayed Ullah was convicted of detonating and attempting to detonate a bomb in a subway station near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

