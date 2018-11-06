Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman Wanted for Questioning

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman in connection with a current investigation. She is Lisa Hayley, 40. Hayley, who also is known as Lisa Loggins, is wanted for questioning in relation to a theft of property investigation. If you know where she can be found, you are asked to contact Tyler police or the sheriff’s office. If you have recently purchased any items from her, or have any information regarding the Theft investigation, contact Detective Lugo at 903-590-2846.

Woman Wanted for Questioning

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman in connection with a current investigation. She is Lisa Hayley, 40. Hayley, who also is known as Lisa Loggins, is wanted for questioning in relation to a theft of property investigation. If you know where she can be found, you are asked to contact Tyler police or the sheriff’s office. If you have recently purchased any items from her, or have any information regarding the Theft investigation, contact Detective Lugo at 903-590-2846.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement