TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman in connection with a current investigation. She is Lisa Hayley, 40. Hayley, who also is known as Lisa Loggins, is wanted for questioning in relation to a theft of property investigation. If you know where she can be found, you are asked to contact Tyler police or the sheriff’s office. If you have recently purchased any items from her, or have any information regarding the Theft investigation, contact Detective Lugo at 903-590-2846.