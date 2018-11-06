Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
No Danger to Hallsville Students

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 3:25 pm
HALLSVILLE – A disturbing photo caused some concern in the Hallsville school system. According to the Marshall News Messenger, a student received the suspicious photo on their cell phone. The photo, which was sent by Air Drop showed a screenshot that read “Fights at 12:48.” It came from an unidentified number that referred to themselves as, “School Shooter.” In a call to parents, school principal Lindsay Slaten said an “investigation determined there was no imminent danger to students,” who remained in class and there was no lockdown.

