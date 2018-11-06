ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The Color Purple is coming back to theaters, but with a musical twist. Warner Bros. is adapting the Broadway musical based on The Color Purple into a film.

The original 1982 film and subsequent musical was based on the Pulitzer Prize Alice Walker novel. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg film and starred Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. It later went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations and was Winfrey’s feature acting debut, which earned her an Oscar nod.

Although the film didn’t receive any Oscars, nor did its hit Broadway musical in 2005, the 2016 revival that starred Cynthia Erivo won the play two Tonys, including best musical revival.

Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg are all on board to produce the big-screen musical. No word yet on when we might see it.

