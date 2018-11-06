Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
Man Accused in 2 Texas Killings Arrested in Georgia

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm
SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of killing two people in Texas has been arrested in Georgia. The Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 32-year-old Ronald Roy “Pappa” Smith was taken into custody Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals in Wenona. News outlets report he is suspected in two Houston-area killings. Authorities say Smith is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ware in front of his children in Harris County in October. He is also accused of killing Sherroin Brentley last year. Smith was booked into the Worth County Jail in Georgia and awaits extradition to Harris County. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

