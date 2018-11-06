ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — George Clooney is auctioning off his Harley Davidson motorcycle for charity in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The actor is among a slew of stars teaming up with eBay for Charity to benefit Home for Our Troops, a nonprofit that provides injured veterans with homes. He put his 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harvey Davidson up for bidding, starting at $25,000.

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd is auctioning off a lunch date, Owen Wilson will play a tennis match against the highest bidder, Ben Stiller is offering a chance to sit with him courtside at a New York Knicks game, and Jake Gyllenhaal is auctioning off tickets for his upcoming off-Broadway production Sea Wall/A Life.

Other participants include Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, all of whom have offered tickets to their respective talk shows.

The Veteran’s Day campaign runs until November 15. Veteran’s Day is commemorated on November 11. All items up for auction can be found at eBay.com/homesforourtroops.

