

2 of 73 Precincts Reporting and Early Returns

Smith County

United States Senator

Ted Cruz 46,803

Beto O’Rourke 19,603

Neal M. Dikeman 357

United State Representative, District 1

Louie Gohmert 46,912

Shirley Mckellar 18,334

Jeff Callaway 1,058

Governor

Gregg Abbott 48,392

Lupe Valdez 17,486

Mark Ray Tippetts 745

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick 46,041

Mike Collier 19,200

Kerry Douglas McKennon 1,103

Attorney General

Ken Paxton 45,999

Justin Nelson 19,042

Michael Ray Harris 1,219

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar 46,848

Joi Chevalier 17,527

Ben Sanders 1,457

Commissioner of the General Land Office

George P. Bush 46,286

Miguel Suazo 17,586

Matt Pina 1,997

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller 46,003

Kim Olson 18,567

Richard Carpenter 1,200

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick 46,804

Roman McAllen 17,685

Mike Wright 1,424

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Jimmy Blacklock 47,134

Steven Kirkland 18,630

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

John Devine 47,221

R.K. Sandill 18,444

Justice Supreme Court, Place 6

Jeff Brown 47,062

Kathy Cheng 18,556

Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals

Sharon Keller 46,436

Maria T. Jackson 17,951

William Bryan Strange III 1,124

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Barbara Parker Hervey 47,042

Ramona Franklin 18,233

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Michelle Slaughter 48,235

Mark Ash 7,400

State Representtaive, District 5

Cole Hefner 12,226

Bill Liebbe 3,316

State Representative, Distrct 6

Matt Schaefer 33,182

Neal Katz 10,446

County Judge

Nathaniel Moran 47,528

Michael K Mast 17,929

County Commissioner Prect 2

Cary Nix 13,303

Randolph Scott 3,357

Justice of the Peace Pct 3

James Meredith 13,242

Dustin Stephens 3,446

Single Member District , 2, ESD 1

Louie Brown 428

Nathan Berry 257

Single Member District , 3, ESD 1

Carolyn Todd 340

Matthew Fernwick 82

Whitehouse Proposition A

For 1,948

Against 432

Lindale School District Bond Election

Proposition A

THE ISSUANCE OF $32,410,000 OF

BONDS BY THE LINDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF

For 4, 858

Against 2,320