2 of 73 Precincts Reporting and Early Returns
Smith County
United States Senator
Ted Cruz 46,803
Beto O’Rourke 19,603
Neal M. Dikeman 357
United State Representative, District 1
Louie Gohmert 46,912
Shirley Mckellar 18,334
Jeff Callaway 1,058
Governor
Gregg Abbott 48,392
Lupe Valdez 17,486
Mark Ray Tippetts 745
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick 46,041
Mike Collier 19,200
Kerry Douglas McKennon 1,103
Attorney General
Ken Paxton 45,999
Justin Nelson 19,042
Michael Ray Harris 1,219
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar 46,848
Joi Chevalier 17,527
Ben Sanders 1,457
Commissioner of the General Land Office
George P. Bush 46,286
Miguel Suazo 17,586
Matt Pina 1,997
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller 46,003
Kim Olson 18,567
Richard Carpenter 1,200
Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick 46,804
Roman McAllen 17,685
Mike Wright 1,424
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Jimmy Blacklock 47,134
Steven Kirkland 18,630
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
John Devine 47,221
R.K. Sandill 18,444
Justice Supreme Court, Place 6
Jeff Brown 47,062
Kathy Cheng 18,556
Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals
Sharon Keller 46,436
Maria T. Jackson 17,951
William Bryan Strange III 1,124
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Barbara Parker Hervey 47,042
Ramona Franklin 18,233
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Michelle Slaughter 48,235
Mark Ash 7,400
State Representtaive, District 5
Cole Hefner 12,226
Bill Liebbe 3,316
State Representative, Distrct 6
Matt Schaefer 33,182
Neal Katz 10,446
County Judge
Nathaniel Moran 47,528
Michael K Mast 17,929
County Commissioner Prect 2
Cary Nix 13,303
Randolph Scott 3,357
Justice of the Peace Pct 3
James Meredith 13,242
Dustin Stephens 3,446
Single Member District , 2, ESD 1
Louie Brown 428
Nathan Berry 257
Single Member District , 3, ESD 1
Carolyn Todd 340
Matthew Fernwick 82
Whitehouse Proposition A
For 1,948
Against 432
Lindale School District Bond Election
Proposition A
THE ISSUANCE OF $32,410,000 OF
BONDS BY THE LINDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF
For 4, 858
Against 2,320