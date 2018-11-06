Today is Tuesday November 06, 2018
State Election Results

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm
United States Senator
Ted Cruz 2,132,013
Beto O’Rourke 2,085,452
Neal M. Dikeman 26,214

United State Representative, District 1
Louie Gohmert 113,165
Shirley Mckellar 40,821
Jeff Callaway 1,930

Governor
Gregg Abbott 2,319,515
Lupe Valdez 1,845,536
Mark Ray Tippetts 67,654

Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick 2,113,167
Mike Collier 2,002,505
Kerry Douglas McKennon 85,082

Attorney General
Ken Paxton 2,089,967
Justin Nelson 2,026,738
Michael Ray Harris 93,255

Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar 2,192,763
Joi Chevalier 1,857,983
Ben Sanders 126,684

Commissioner of the General Land Office
George P. Bush 2,227,894
Miguel Suazo 1,841, 281,
Matt Pina 125,206

Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller 2,114,200
Kim Olson 1,978,378
Richard Carpenter 89,066

Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick 2,188,913
Roman McAllen 1,876,641
Mike Wright 112,047

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Jimmy Blacklock 2,180,114
Steven Kirkland 1,988,857

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
John Devine 2,201,723
R.K. Sandill 1,959,196

Justice Supreme Court, Place 6
Jeff Brown 2,198,100
Kathy Cheng 1,967472

Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals
Sharon Keller 2,150,199
Maria T. Jackson 1,933,025
William Bryan Strange III 95,544

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Barbara Parker Hervey 2,615,278
Ramona Franklin 2,399,792

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Michelle Slaughter 2,826,569
Mark Ash 1,032,214

