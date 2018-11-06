United States Senator
Ted Cruz 2,132,013
Beto O’Rourke 2,085,452
Neal M. Dikeman 26,214
United State Representative, District 1
Louie Gohmert 113,165
Shirley Mckellar 40,821
Jeff Callaway 1,930
Governor
Gregg Abbott 2,319,515
Lupe Valdez 1,845,536
Mark Ray Tippetts 67,654
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick 2,113,167
Mike Collier 2,002,505
Kerry Douglas McKennon 85,082
Attorney General
Ken Paxton 2,089,967
Justin Nelson 2,026,738
Michael Ray Harris 93,255
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar 2,192,763
Joi Chevalier 1,857,983
Ben Sanders 126,684
Commissioner of the General Land Office
George P. Bush 2,227,894
Miguel Suazo 1,841, 281,
Matt Pina 125,206
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller 2,114,200
Kim Olson 1,978,378
Richard Carpenter 89,066
Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick 2,188,913
Roman McAllen 1,876,641
Mike Wright 112,047
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Jimmy Blacklock 2,180,114
Steven Kirkland 1,988,857
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
John Devine 2,201,723
R.K. Sandill 1,959,196
Justice Supreme Court, Place 6
Jeff Brown 2,198,100
Kathy Cheng 1,967472
Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals
Sharon Keller 2,150,199
Maria T. Jackson 1,933,025
William Bryan Strange III 95,544
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Barbara Parker Hervey 2,615,278
Ramona Franklin 2,399,792
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Michelle Slaughter 2,826,569
Mark Ash 1,032,214