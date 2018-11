In complete and unofficial returns from Gregg County, three Longview bond propositions have been approved by the voters.

County Commissioner, Pct 4

G. Floyd 1,854

Shannon Brown 3,934

Justice of the Peace, Pct 4

Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph 1,946

Robby R. Cox 3,864

City of Longview Special Election

Proposition A

THE ISSUANCE OF $52,410,000 TAX BONDS BY THE CITY OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS FOR CONSTRUCTING, RENOVATING AND EQUIPPING POLICE AND FIRE STATIONS AND RELOCATING THE FIRE AND POLICE TRAINING CENTER AND EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AND LEVYING THE TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF

For 11,885

Against 6,619

Proposition B

THE ISSUANCE OF $27,090,000 TAX BONDS BY THE CITY OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS FOR STREET AND ROAD IMPROVEMENTS AND OTHER RELATED IMPROVEMENTS AND LEVYING THE TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF

For 12,389

Against 6,154

Proposition C

THE ISSUANCE OF $24,710,000 TAX BONDS BY THE CITY OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS FOR IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDITIONS TO CITY PARKS, INCLUDING TRAILS, PLAYING FIELDS AND OTHER SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AND LEVYING THE TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF

For 10,861

Against 7,659

Additional mail-in ballots may affect the final tally.

The outcome of the City of Longview Special Bond Propositions will become official after City Council canvasses the results at 11:55am on November 14 at City Hall in the Council Chamber.

Pine Tree ISD Special Election

School Board Trustee, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Aaron Klein 497

Mike Smith 2,088

Adam Chandler 761

Andrew Smith 188

Rob Woods 236