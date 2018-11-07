Universal Studios Hollywood(LOS ANGELES) — Shrek and Puss in Boots may be getting reboots, according to Variety.

Universal Pictures has reportedly tapped Despicable Me producer Chris Meledandri to come up with new ideas to bring the popular characters back to the big screen, along with the voice cast of the Shrek movies, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas.

Meledandri hasn’t figured out exactly where he’d like to go with the reboots, telling Variety, “There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world,” but added that the original films set “a high bar”

