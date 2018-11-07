Mississippi ranks as ‘America’s Fattest State’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Mississippi tips the scales in a ranking of "America's Fattest States" from the number crunchers at WalletHub.

The list is based on data relating to three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.



ABC News affiliate KSAT-TV reports that the Magnolia State topped West Virginia and a host of others -- including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which rounded out the top five.



Here are the top 10 fattest states in America:



1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. Louisiana

7. Alabama

8. South Carolina

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas

