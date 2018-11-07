Today is Wednesday November 07, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mississippi ranks as ‘America’s Fattest State’

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 5:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Mississippi tips the scales in a ranking of "America's Fattest States" from the number crunchers at WalletHub.

The list is based on data relating to three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

ABC News affiliate KSAT-TV reports that the Magnolia State topped West Virginia and a host of others -- including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 10 fattest states in America:

 1. Mississippi
 2. West Virginia
 3. Arkansas
 4. Kentucky
 5. Tennessee
 6. Louisiana
 7. Alabama
 8. South Carolina
 9. Oklahoma
10. Texas

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Mississippi ranks as ‘America’s Fattest State’

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 5:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Mississippi tips the scales in a ranking of "America's Fattest States" from the number crunchers at WalletHub.

The list is based on data relating to three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

ABC News affiliate KSAT-TV reports that the Magnolia State topped West Virginia and a host of others -- including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 10 fattest states in America:

 1. Mississippi
 2. West Virginia
 3. Arkansas
 4. Kentucky
 5. Tennessee
 6. Louisiana
 7. Alabama
 8. South Carolina
 9. Oklahoma
10. Texas

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement