NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Columbus 4, Dallas 1 Toronto 3, Vegas 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3 Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3 SO Detroit 3, Vancouver 2 Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2 St. Louis 4, Carolina 1 San Jose 4, Minnesota 3 L.A. Kings 4, Anaheim 1

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/18

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 5:19 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102

Dallas 119, Washington 100

Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82

Portland 118, Milwaukee 103 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3

SO Detroit 3, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Kings 4, Anaheim 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Kansas 92, (10) Michigan St. 87

(4) Duke 118, (2) Kentucky 84

(3) Gonzaga 120, Idaho St. 79

(5) Virginia 73, Towson 42

(6) Tennessee 86, Lenoir-Rhyne 41

(7) Nevada 86, BYU 70

(8) North Carolina 78, Wofford 67

(9) Villanova 100, Morgan St. 77

(11) Auburn 101, South Alabama 58

(14) Oregon 84, Portland St. 57

(16) Syracuse 66, E. Washington 34

(17) Florida St. 81, Florida 60

(19) Michigan 63, Norfolk St. 44

(21) UCLA 96, Fort Wayne 71

(22) Clemson 100, The Citadel 80

(23) LSU 94, SE Louisiana 63

(24) Purdue 90, Fairfield 57

(25) Washington 73, W. Kentucky 55 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back