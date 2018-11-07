(NEW YORK) — Mississippi tips the scales in a ranking of “America’s Fattest States” from the number crunchers at WalletHub.
The list is based on data relating to three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.
ABC News affiliate KSAT-TV reports that the Magnolia State topped West Virginia and a host of others — including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which rounded out the top five.
Here are the top 10 fattest states in America:
1. Mississippi
2. West Virginia
3. Arkansas
4. Kentucky
5. Tennessee
6. Louisiana
7. Alabama
8. South Carolina
9. Oklahoma
10. Texas
