U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Carlisle/Released(WASHINGTON) -- Five U.S. Navy sailors serving on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan face criminal proceedings for their involvement in an LSD distribution ring. Ten other sailors who were investigated for their involvement have received administrative punishments. The aircraft carrier permanently operates in the western Pacific from its home port of Yokosuka in Japan. “Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigations are complete regarding U.S. Sailors involved in drug distribution," said Lt. j.g. Rachel McMarr, a U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet spokeswoman. "Two cases are pending Special Courts-Martial, two cases are pending Article 32 Preliminary Hearings, and one case went to an Article 32 hearing." Article 32 hearings determine whether there is enough evidence to forward a service member's case to a court-martial. "The Sailors are all assigned to USS Ronald Reagan," said McMarr. "The U.S. Navy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. All accused Sailors are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” Ten other sailors who were initially investigated for their possible involvement in the illicit drug activity received administrative punishments for their role in in the incident. Fourteen of the fifteen sailors initially under investigation worked in the carrier's nuclear reactor department, said Lt. Joseph Kelley, a spokesman for the Navy's Seventh Fleet. Navy charge sheets identify the two sailors headed to a Special Court Martial as Sean Gevero and Andrew Miller. Under a Special Court-Martial, the maximum punishment they could receive is a year in prison. The charge sheets allege that in August 2017 Gevero did "wrongfully distribute some amount of Lysergic acid diethylamide" the hallucinogenic drug commonly referred to as LSD. The sheets allege that around January and February 2018 Miller used, possessed and distributed LSD. Article 32 hearings determined that both Gevero and Miller should face a Special Court-Martial. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation into the drug ring earlier this year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Five Navy sailors accused of running LSD ring aboard carrier

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 5:14 am

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Carlisle/Released(WASHINGTON) -- Five U.S. Navy sailors serving on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan face criminal proceedings for their involvement in an LSD distribution ring.



Ten other sailors who were investigated for their involvement have received administrative punishments.



The aircraft carrier permanently operates in the western Pacific from its home port of Yokosuka in Japan.



“Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigations are complete regarding U.S. Sailors involved in drug distribution," said Lt. j.g. Rachel McMarr, a U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet spokeswoman. "Two cases are pending Special Courts-Martial, two cases are pending Article 32 Preliminary Hearings, and one case went to an Article 32 hearing."



Article 32 hearings determine whether there is enough evidence to forward a service member's case to a court-martial.



"The Sailors are all assigned to USS Ronald Reagan," said McMarr. "The U.S. Navy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. All accused Sailors are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”



Ten other sailors who were initially investigated for their possible involvement in the illicit drug activity received administrative punishments for their role in in the incident. Fourteen of the fifteen sailors initially under investigation worked in the carrier's nuclear reactor department, said Lt. Joseph Kelley, a spokesman for the Navy's Seventh Fleet.



Navy charge sheets identify the two sailors headed to a Special Court Martial as Sean Gevero and Andrew Miller. Under a Special Court-Martial, the maximum punishment they could receive is a year in prison.



The charge sheets allege that in August 2017 Gevero did "wrongfully distribute some amount of Lysergic acid diethylamide" the hallucinogenic drug commonly referred to as LSD.



The sheets allege that around January and February 2018 Miller used, possessed and distributed LSD.



Article 32 hearings determined that both Gevero and Miller should face a Special Court-Martial.



The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation into the drug ring earlier this year.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back