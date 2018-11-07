iStock/Thinkstock(MOSCOW) -- The Kremlin has chimed in on the results of the U.S. midterm elections, saying it believes relations between Russia and the U.S. are likely to remain troubled. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, however, that he did not expect relations to worsen, saying it was hard to see how they could given their current state. “It’s possible to suggest with a high degree of confidence, that of course there is no rosy outlook for normalizing Russian-American relations on the horizon,” Peskov said in his daily briefing call. “That does not mean that we will not seek dialogue, we want dialogue.” During the call, Peskov also denied that Russia had sought to meddle in the elections. “On the whole, despite those phobias which exist in the United States, Russia has not interfered, is not interfering and does not intend to interfere in the electoral processes of a single country in the world, including the U.S.,” he said. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

