General Motors(WASHINGTON) — A recall issued by General Motors two years ago regarding faulty windshield wipers may soon be expanded to cover approximately 1.7 million vehicles.

In 2016, GM announced it was recalling 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs over an issue that might stop their windshield wipers from working, which could reduce a driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

“In the affected vehicles, the ball joints in the windshield wiper module may corrode and wear over time, possibly resulting in one or both of the windshield wipers becoming inoperative,” the automaker explained at the time.

In all, the recall affected close to 368,000 vehicles.

But, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has since received hundreds of complaints involving both vehicles from other model years. Now, the agency is looking at the wiper issue in 2010-2016 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

So far, no injuries or crashes have been reported since the recall was opened in 2016.

