iStock/Thinkstock(SAN FRANCISCO) — The San Francisco Giants have snatched Farhan Zaidi from the Los Angeles Dodgers and named him their new president of baseball operations, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We set out to find one of the best minds in baseball and Farhan’s many accomplishments and expertise exceeded our expectations,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “Farhan is widely viewed as one of the top executives in our industry and we are thrilled to have him lead the next chapter of Giants Baseball.”

Zaidi, 41, has been with the Dodgers since 2014, serving as their general manager. Under his leadership, the team has clinched four consecutive division titles and has advanced to the National League Championship Series three times and to the World Series twice.

In his four years with Los Angeles, the team has posted the second-best winning percentage (.584) in the MLB.

“I am delighted to return to the Bay Area and to join one of the most storied franchises in the game,” Zaidi said in a statement. “I have watched the Giants from afar and I have great respect for the organization’s culture and many accomplishments.”

“I am excited about this new opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting right to work,” he added.

